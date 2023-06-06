Finals for 2023 ‘Porsche Esports Challenge USA' to be held at Rennsport Reunion 7 in September

Top 16 qualifiers will be invited to compete in the second annual Grand Final

Atlanta, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The only virtual racing challenge of its kind in the United States returns this year with an even bigger and more thrilling venue for the finals –the legendary WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the world's biggest Porsche festival, Rennsport Reunion. Thousands of drivers from all over the country are expected to compete via Gran Turismo™ 7 to be one of only 16 people to qualify for the Grand Final. The Grand Final will take place in the Bose Esports Arena at Rennsport Reunion 7 from September 28 to October 1, 2023.

The Porsche Esports Challenge USA is now in its second year, after crowning the inaugural champion at Sports Car Together Fest at Indianapolis in 2022. The 16 finalists will compete to win their share of the $30,000 prize pool, with other driving experiences and prizes up for grabs. Most notably, the top three winners will each receive a TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition Watch.

The cash payouts are as follows:

1st Place - $15,000

2nd Place - $10,000

3rd Place - $5,000



Drivers from the U.S. have two paths to qualify for the Grand Final at Rennsport Reunion 7 (RR7).

The Online Qualifiers:

The online qualifying competitions will be held in-game July 10th - 30th in Gran Turismo™ 7 with the top four drivers from each round being invited to the finals at RR7. As 2023 represents Porsche’s 75th anniversary, the three online time trials will highlight significant vehicles throughout Porsche’s 75 year history. Each car and track combination require a unique set of driving skills that will push both driver and car to their limits.

Monday, July 10-16th, Round 1: Porsche 917K ’70 @ Circuit de la Sarthe (24h of Le Mans)

Monday, July 17-23rd, Round 2: Porsche 959 ’87 @ Sardegna Windmills

Monday July 24-30th, Round 3: Porsche 911 RSR (991) 2017 @ Daytona International Speedway (Road Course)

The Offline Qualifiers:

The Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles, the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta and three U.S. Porsche Centers will host offline qualifying competitions. Competing drivers will be tasked with submitting their fastest lap in Gran Turismo™ 7 on WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in the Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991) '16. The top four fastest drivers across all offline qualifiers will be invited to the Grand Finals.

Offline qualifiers will take place at the following Porsche Centers:

Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles (Carson, CA) – June 11

Porsche Redwood City (San Francisco, CA) – June 16-17

Porsche Bethesda (Rockville Pike, North Bathesda, Maryland) – June 23-24

Porsche Paul Miller (Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ) – July 14-15

Champion Porsche (Pompano Beach, FL) – July 21-22

Porsche Experience Center Atlanta (Atlanta, GA) – July 28-29

To attend the offline qualifier at the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta (PECATL), individuals must first send an email that includes their first and last name to the organizers at esports@porsche.us . For all other locations, perspective competitors need to visit the appropriate dealership during regular business hours on the day of the competition.





With Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7 just around the corner, there is plenty of Gran Turismo™ action to go before crowning our Porsche Esports Challenge USA 2023 champion. Keep an eye on Porsche’s Instagram, Twitter and Twitch pages for the most up-to-date information and to follow all the exciting racing action ahead.

For competition Terms and Conditions, please click here.

For Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7 tickets and information, please click here.

About Gran Turismo™

Gran Turismo™ is a video game developed by Polyphony Digital Inc., a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Having launched in Japan first in 1997, the multi-award-winning franchise is regarded as the best and most authentic driving simulator due to true-to-life graphics, authentic physics technology and careful attention to detail. Polyphony and its famed creator Kazunori Yamauchi have revolutionized the racing game genre.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 197 independently owned and operated Porsche centers in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/Porsche USAOfficial | instagram.com/porsche usa facebook.com/PECAtlanta|instagram.com/pecatl|facebook.com/pecla | instagram.com/pecla

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/

Jennifer Bixler Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 470.827.1201 external.jennifer.bixler@porsche.us Frank Wiesmann Porsche Cars North America 770.290.3414 frank.wiesmann@porsche.us