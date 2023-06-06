Crush Capital Receives Trademark Approval for Click-to-Invest

/EIN News/ -- With This approval, Crush Capital has Cemented Itself as the Pioneer of the First-ever Click-to-Invest Streaming Series

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Crush Capital Inc., the creators of the first Click-to-Invest streaming series, Going Public, today announced the approval of its trademark on “Click-to-Invest” from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (Reg. No. 7,057,368).

The Class 41 and Class 42 trademark protects the use of Click-to-Invest for entertainment and educational services in a multimedia program series about finance and investment. It also protects its use in the case of providing a website featuring technology that enables individuals to invest in companies featured on a multimedia program series by means of the Internet.

“This is a major milestone for Crush Capital and a critical component of our long-term vision,” commented Todd Goldberg, Co-CEO of Crush Capital. “When we launched the Going Public series, we set out to create a new category at the intersection of finance and entertainment. But beyond that, we knew there would be an opportunity to create a licensable platform that would appeal to viewers and potential investors around the world.”

The inaugural season of Going Public featured privately held companies that were able to raise capital from viewers globally under the Reg A+ securities exemption. Looking ahead, future seasons of Going Public are expected to feature issuers across all JOBS Act exemptions–Reg A+, Reg CF, and Reg D 506(c)-- as well as public companies. Through compelling storytelling and leveraging its new partnership with Dow Jones, the Crush Capital team aims to democratize private investing by creating an engaging series where viewers can Click-to-Invest while they watch.

“With this trademark approval, we have now protected the use of both Going Public and Click-to-Invest in our category and cemented our position as the pioneers of the first-ever Click-to-Invest streaming series,” continued Mr. Goldberg.

About Crush Capital Inc.

Crush Capital Inc. is creating a new category at the intersection of finance and entertainment for the everyday investor. Through its groundbreaking original series, Going Public, an interactive show where viewers can Click-to-Invest in featured companies, Crush Capital is disrupting the online capital-raising industry. The series gives viewers an inside look at founders raising capital through equity crowdfunding exemptions to allow them to make more informed investment decisions. Crush Capital’s wholly-owned subsidiary Crush Securities LLC, is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. For more information visit www.goingpublic.com.

