Victoria’s Secret Lingerie and Apparel Launches in Amazon Fashion Stores

/EIN News/ -- REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) and Amazon Fashion have expanded their collaboration with the development of a cross-category shopping experience that meets customers where they are.

Following the launch of Victoria’s Secret beauty in Amazon stores, the company will be expanding its current product assortment to now include fashion items. Customers can now shop more than 4,000 items across Victoria’s Secret and PINK, including the brand’s best-selling bras, panties, sleep, swim and lounge wear, in the official Victoria’s Secret Amazon Fashion storefront, now available with fast, free Prime delivery. Select bra and apparel styles will additionally be eligible for Amazon’s Prime Try Before You Buy, a Prime-exclusive program where customers can try eligible items at home before buying them.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Amazon,” said Greg Unis, Chief Growth Officer at Victoria’s Secret & Co. “Following the success of previous product launches, we have continued to expand our assortment offering with Amazon Fashion and it remains a natural extension of our owned channels.”

The collaboration marks the first time Victoria’s Secret lingerie and apparel styles are available through a retail partner in North America, expanding access and creating a new way for customers to discover and engage with the brand.

“One of our missions at Amazon Fashion is to create shopping experiences that connect customers with brands they love,” said Muge Erdirik Dogan, President of Amazon Fashion. “Adding a wide assortment of lingerie and apparel from Victoria’s Secret to our stores has been a seamless progression of our work together. We look forward to expanding our selection and inventing new ways for our customers to shop.”



Victoria’s Secret and PINK core fashion styles are available to shop now in the Victoria’s Secret Amazon storefront.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria’s Secret and Victoria’s Secret PINK, that share a common purpose of inspiring and uplifting our customers in every stage of their lives, and Adore Me, a technology-led, digital-first innovative intimates brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of approximately 1,350 retail stores in approximately 70 countries. We provide our customers with products and experiences that make them feel good inside and out while driving positive change through the power of our products, platform and advocacy.

