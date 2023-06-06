Sharecare reveals finalists in the 2023 Sharecare Awards
/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the category finalists in the 2023 Sharecare Awards, which recognize best-in-class productions and programs that promote well-being and embody the spirit of “sharing care.”
Ranging from established health and media organizations to individual advocates making a difference, the finalists in the fifth annual Sharecare Awards were selected from hundreds of entries across 13 categories by the competition’s esteemed Academy of Judges, comprised of renowned experts in health and media, and their juries.
“As we approach our fifth annual celebration of sharing care, we thank all of our entrants – which have expanded over the years to include not only health advocacy organizations but also media networks, educational institutions, and startups – and congratulate the exemplary content creators and impassioned voices among our finalists,” said Donna Hill Howes, chief nursing officer of Sharecare. “The inspiring stories, achievements, and committed action we have the privilege to recognize through the Sharecare Awards serve as a beacon of inspiration in times of adversity, and we commend their tireless efforts to foster healing, empathy, and inclusivity across the healthcare continuum.”
Finalists are now eligible to win the special Sharing Care Award, conferred upon the entry which receives the most votes from the general public. Starting today, anyone can go to sharecareawards.org/voting to vote for their favorite finalist in each category; only one vote may be cast per person, per category each day of the voting period, ending June 16, 2023.
Beginning in September, category finalists will be showcased and winners revealed across Sharecare’s social media profiles on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. Additionally, for the first time since the inaugural Sharecare Awards, the fifth annual competition will culminate with an in-person celebration on Monday, Oct. 9, when select winners, including recipients of the Sharing Care Award, Outstanding Foundation of the Year, and Person of the Year will be revealed live on stage at HLTH 2023 in Las Vegas.
The 2023 Sharecare Awards category finalists are as follows:
Behavioral / Mental Health
Children’s Health
Disruptors in Healthcare
Health/Science: News
Healthy Living
Pet Health
Women’s Health
Caregiving / Home Health
Chronic Conditions
Health Activism / Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Health/Science: Program/Special
Men’s Health
Social Storyteller
The Sharecare Awards are operated through the Sharecare Foundation, a nonprofit entity that Sharecare established in support of this awards program. For more information about the Sharecare Awards, visit sharecareawards.org.
