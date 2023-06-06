EU4IBM: Ukrainian border agencies master in-depth inspection of vehicles in Finland

Representatives of the State Customs Service of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine recently completed a four-day specialised training course at the Expert Customs Centre for an in-depth inspection of vehicles in Finland.

The activity was organised on the initiative of the Finnish Customs Service and with the assistance of the EU-funded project ‘EU Support in Strengthening Integrated Border Management in Ukraine – Resilience (EU4IBM-Resilience)’.

The aim of the training was to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of border control procedures at road crossing points between Ukraine and EU member states.

The training programme addressed the specifics of automobile and minibus inspection, especially security issues and ways to hide items using the constructional features of the vehicle.

The EU4IBM-Resilience project aims at building the resilience of the Ukrainian border management agencies during wartime, as well as supporting further reforms to approximate the border management system of Ukraine to EU standards

