EBRD conducts open round table on investments in energy for green recovery of Ukraine

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development invites wider audiences to join its ‘Ukraine: Investments in energy for green recovery – needs and opportunities’ round table. The discussion will be held on 22 June in London (EBRD Headquarters), on the back of the Ukraine Reform Conference.

Representatives of Ukraine’s government, the European Union, international financial institutions, energy experts, and the private sector will discuss the prospects for investors in the energy sector of Ukraine, next steps to be taken to improve the business climate in the country, and how to properly balance the power system in the context of the growth of renewable energy sources and decentralisation.

“By bringing together investors, industry leaders, policymakers and experts, we aim to foster collaboration, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities for sustainable energy investments that will shape Ukraine’s energy future. Together, we can contribute to Ukraine’s recovery, support its green transition, and help build a modern energy market fully integrated in Europe,” says the EBRD on the event page on Facebook.

