EU4Environment: first plant nursery opens in Shirak region in Armenia

On 5 June, a plant nursery was opened with EU support in the Shirak region of Armenia. The opening was timed to coincide with World Environment Day.

The first of its kind, it is capable of providing up to 100,000 seedlings for landscaping and afforestation in Shirak.

The nursery was constructed in the premises of the Gyumri Breeding Station with support of the European Union as part of the EU4Environment ‘Green Community-Resilient Future’ Project. It is implemented by the Armenia Tree Project in cooperation with the Armenian Energy Agency and Jinishian Memorial Foundation. More than 320,000 trees have already been planted as part of the project since 2021.

‘’Protection of the environment is at the heart of EU policies. Through the European Green Deal, the EU aims to be a global leader in the fight against climate change and environmental degradation,” said Silja Kasmann, from the EU Delegation to Armenia. “The EU is committed to continue supporting projects in Armenia on biodiversity conservation, climate change adaptation, renewable energy, sustainable waste management.”

