Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,388 in the last 365 days.

EU4Environment: first plant nursery opens in Shirak region in Armenia

On 5 June, a plant nursery was opened with EU support in the Shirak region of Armenia. The opening was timed to coincide with World Environment Day.

The first of its kind, it is capable of providing up to 100,000 seedlings for landscaping and afforestation in Shirak. 

The nursery was constructed in the premises of the Gyumri Breeding Station with support of the European Union as part of the EU4Environment ‘Green Community-Resilient Future’ Project. It is implemented by the Armenia Tree Project in cooperation with the Armenian Energy Agency and Jinishian Memorial Foundation. More than 320,000 trees have already been planted as part of the project since 2021.

‘’Protection of the environment is at the heart of EU policies. Through the European Green Deal, the EU aims to be a global leader in the fight against climate change and environmental degradation,” said Silja Kasmann, from the EU Delegation to Armenia. “The EU is committed to continue supporting projects in Armenia on biodiversity conservation, climate change adaptation, renewable energy, sustainable waste management.”

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU4Environment: first plant nursery opens in Shirak region in Armenia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more