Urban Transitions Mission: New call for cities worldwide to accelerate clean energy urban solutions

The EU-funded ‘Covenant of Mayors – Europe’ invites cities worldwide to join a new cohort of the Urban Transitions Mission.

The Urban Transitions Mission (UTM), co-led by the European Commission, aims to increase the capacity of cities worldwide, empowering them to shape urban transitions while demonstrating that systemic urban strategies along with climate resilience and social aspects of the transition can boost reliable, affordable, feasible and cost-effective solutions for reaching net-zero cities.

Under the new call, the UTM is looking for 250 new pioneer cities to join the City Cohort by 2024. A first cohort of 50 cities, including Konotop, Lviv, and Zhytomyr from Ukraine, is already engaging with UTM.

To apply, a city must have at least 50,000 inhabitants, be a Global Covenant of Mayors (GCoM) signatory, have a climate action plan covering the whole city, and commit to engage and allocate appropriate resources for the roll-out of this Urban Transition Mission.

The deadline for applications is 21 August.

