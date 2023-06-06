Mass Megawatts to Announce Best Patent Pending Technology in Company’s History Utilizing Concentrated Solar Power for Potential Project Paybacks of Less Than Three Years on June 29

/EIN News/ -- WORCESTER, Mass., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTC: MMMW) www.massmegawatts.com is set to disclose new technology with an anticipated much greater impact on the renewable energy industry than the previously disclosed Mass Megawatts solar tracking system. In combination with its solar tracker, new patent pending Stirling engine, and new patent pending solar concentration techniques, Mass Megawatts believes that the time is right to accelerate the renewable energy revolution that is getting stronger every day.

The new technology will be the company’s most important application of its previously disclosed patent pending solar tracker which can produce 35 percent more solar power for less than ten percent additional cost. A video on the home page of www.massmegawatts.com summarizes the previously disclosed patent pending solar tracker.

The company’s Solar Tracking System (STS) in itself is a new patent pending product that significantly reduces the payback period for solar power investments. The projects using only the previously disclosed solar tracker can pay for itself in less than five years at many locations. It is designed to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to directly face the sun as it travels from East to West throughout the day. Unlike other solar tracking technologies, the Mass Megawatts Solar Tracker utilizes a low-cost framework that adds stability to the overall system, while improving energy production levels.

Mass Megawatts has less than 155 million shares issued and outstanding with a market capitalization under $2 million. Only about 80 million shares are in the free trading float. The Company has very little debt and no toxic debt.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW), also known as Mass Megawatts Windpower, to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing and sales of its electricity; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW).

