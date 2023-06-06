Duluth Holdings To Participate at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT HOREB, Wis., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, announced today that Sam Sato, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Loretta, Chief Financial Officer will present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for 8:00AM Central Time on Thursday, June 8, 2023.



A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.duluthtrading.com/

A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and are available through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at http://www.duluthtrading.com.

Investor Contacts: Tom Filandro ICR, Inc. (646) 277-1200 DuluthIR@icrinc.com