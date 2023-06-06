Lithium Ionic drills 1.31% Li2O over 14m and 2.29% Li2O over 7.1m at Bandeira, Minas Gerais, Brazil

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQB: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) reports assay results from its 100%-owned Bandeira property, located within the lithium-rich Araçuaí district in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The results are part of the initial 30,000-metre delineation drill program that will culminate in an initial NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) expected by the end of Q2 2023. The MRE will include data from the last year of drilling at the Bandeira and Galvani targets, and drilling continues to further expand the resources for future resource estimates.



Bandeira is located approximately 500 metres south of Companhia Brasileira de Lítio’s (CBL) Cachoeira lithium mine, and approximately 700 metres north of Sigma Lithium Corp.’s large Barreiro lithium deposit. (See Figure 1). The Company is currently the second largest mineral rights holder in the region, controlling 14,182 hectares in this emerging hard rock lithium-producing district.

Bandeira Drill Intercept Highlights

1.31% Li2O over 14m, incl. 1.50% Li2O over 7.9m intersected at shallow depths (57m-71m down hole) (hole ITDD-23-087)

(hole ITDD-23-087) 2.29% Li2O over 7.1m and 2.17% Li2O over 5m (hole ITDD-23-083)

(hole ITDD-23-083) 2.17% Li2O over 5.8m (hole ITDD-23-082)

(hole ITDD-23-082) 1.63% Li2O over 7.7m (hole ITDD-23-094)

(hole ITDD-23-094) 1.62% Li2O over 8.2m (hole ITDD-23-096)

(hole ITDD-23-096) 1.31% Li2O over 9.4m (hole ITDD-23-084)

(hole ITDD-23-084) 1.37% Li2O over 8.8m (hole ITDD-23-089)

(hole ITDD-23-089) 1.47% Li2O over 8m (hole ITDD-23-093)

Blake Hylands, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Ionic, commented, “Drilling at Bandeira has identified an impressive number of spodumene bearing pegmatites at shallow depths with grades consistent with neighbouring operations. Intercepts at Bandeira in the past few months are among the thickest and highest grades to date and we anticipate that the initial independently verified mineral resource estimate we expect to complete in the coming weeks will set a foundation for significant additional growth as we continue to drill Bandeira in the second half of the year.”



The upcoming NI 43-101 MRE will be completed by SGS Canada, capturing results from ~30,000 metres drilled at the Bandeira and Galvani targets. These two properties together cover only 872 hectares of the Company’s 14,182 hectares land package in Brazil’s “Lithium Valley”, a unique hard rock lithium district that is quickly emerging as an important global lithium producer.

In addition to continued drilling at its main targets, Bandeira and Galvani, a 20,000-metre drilling program is also underway on claims within its newly acquired Salinas project, which are directly adjacent to Latin Resources’ 13.3Mt @ 1.2% Li2O Colina lithium deposit. Exploratory drilling also continues at the Itira property, located less than a kilometre West of Galvani.





Figure 1: Bandeira Drill Highlights, Section Locations & Nearby Lithium Mines/Deposits

View Figure 1 here:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a959bd3f-bf70-4486-a9b1-c455e0ba1353

Table 1. Bandeira Drill Results

Hole ID Az Dip From To Metres Li2O (%) ITDD-23-080 150 -53 255.5 261.7 6.2 1.49 ITDD-23-082 150

-85

50.6 56.4 5.8 2.17 and 99.9 102.2 2.3 1.04 and 196.2 201.0 4.8 1.48 ITDD-23-083 150

-53

59.1 66.1 7.0 1.37 and 172.2 177.2 5.0 2.17 and 310.7 314.0 3.2 1.29 and 372.7 379.8 7.1 2.29 ITDD-23-084 150 -50 275.4 284.9 9.4 1.31 ITDD-23-085 330 -65 73.4 74.5 1.1 0.67 ITDD-23-086 150

-73

69.9 72.1 2.2 1.48 and 272.5 283.3 10.8 1.04 incl. 272.5 278.0 5.5 1.36 and 293.7 299.9 6.2 1.33 ITDD-23-087 330

-50

56.9 71.0 14.0 1.31 incl. 56.9 64.9 7.9 1.50 incl. 67.8 71.0 3.2 1.58 ITDD-23-088 150

-53

83.3 86.3 3.0 0.96 and 199.9 202.6 2.7 1.59 and 206.0 210.2 4.2 1.87 and 272.5 274.6 2.2 2.21 ITDD-23-089 330



-60



63.3 72.0 8.8 1.37 and 155.5 161.5 6.0 1.22 ITDD-23-090 150

-87

161.7 170.0 8.2 1.03 incl. 166.0 170.0 4.0 1.29 and 259.5 263.5 4.0 1.80 and 387.0 390.0 3.0 1.62 and 442.9 445.7 2.8 1.79 and 465.6 471.9 6.2 1.57 and 564.5 567.5 3.0 1.56 ITDD-23-091 150

-88

29.8 31.2 1.4 1.32 and 112.1 113.6 1.5 1.30 and 426.0 427.3 1.2 1.23 and 479.8 482.0 2.2 2.04 and 486.0 489.2 3.2 0.82 ITDD-23-092 150

-81

92.8 95.8 3.0 1.58 and 103.8 109.4 5.6 1.23 ITDD-23-093 330 -60 43.7 51.7 8.0 1.47 ITDD-23-094 150 -50 80.6 88.3 7.7 1.63 ITDD-23-095 150

-50

46.4 48.5 2.1 0.70 and 190.3 191.7 1.3 0.79 and 205.4 206.9 1.5 1.13 and 216.2 223.1 6.9 1.38 ITDD-23-096 150 -80 89.0 97.2 8.2 1.62 ITDD-23-097 150 -50 38.7 44.1 5.4 1.48 ITDD-23-098 150 -50 pending ITDD-23-099 150 -50 63.0 65.0 2.0 1.91 and 69.0 72.5 3.5 1.32 ITDD-23-100 150 -50 32.5 33.5 1.0 0.56 ITDD-23-101 0 -90 76.7 81.7 5.0 1.55



About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its flagship Itinga and Salinas projects cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Itinga Project is situated in the same region as CBL’s Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.’s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Quality Assurance and Control

During the drill program, assay samples were taken from NQ core and sawed in half. One-half was sent for assaying at SGS Laboratory, a certified independent commercial laboratory, and the other half was retained for results, cross checks, and future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples. Every sample was processed with Drying, crushing from 75% to 3 mm, homogenization, quartering in Jones, spraying 250 to 300 g of sample in steel mill 95% to 150. SGS laboratory carried out multi-element analysis for ICP90A analysis.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared by Carlos Costa, Vice President Exploration of Lithium Ionic and Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, and both are “qualified persons” as defined in NI 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the prospectivity of the Company’s mineral properties, the Company’s ability to produce a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate, the mineralization and development of the Company’s mineral properties, the Company’s exploration program and other mining projects and prospects thereof. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Information and links in this press release relating to other mineral resource companies are from their sources believed to be reliable, but that have not been independently verified by the Company.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.