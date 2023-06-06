HRCI Chair Set to Speak at Upcoming Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Conference

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Andre Allen, Chair of the Board of Directors for HRCI ®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession WHAT: Will introduce the closing keynote at the upcoming Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Conference, presented by Diversity Woman Media. WHEN: The conference will take place in person on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Allen will present at 4:40 p.m. CT. WHERE: McDonald’s Headquarters

1045 W Randolph Street

Chicago, Ill.

For event information, visit https://www.diversitywoman.com/our-conferences/deib .

DETAILS:

DEI is a powerful way to drive employee engagement, increase innovative thinking and boost organizational performance, but despite the business case, commitment tends to ebb and flow. Factors like social pressures, economic trends and leadership buy-in are critical in maintaining DEI efforts, despite the relentless passion and drive of DEI practitioners.

During the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Conference, Andre Allen, Chair of HRCI’s Board of Directors and Managing Member, EVP of Technology and co-owner of FifthTheory, LLC, will introduce the closing keynote session, drawing on the theme for this year’s event, “Courageous. Limitless. Focused. Sustaining DEI through the Highs and Lows.” Conference attendees are encouraged to attend Allen’s remarks and connect to learn more about HRCI and HRSI.

About HRCI®

HRCI® is the premier credentialing, standards and learning organization for the human resources profession. For over 45 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. Secretariat for International Standards Organization (ISO) TC 260, HRCI helps HR professionals achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and administering eight global certifications. HRCI is also the parent company of HRSISM, certifying organizations based on ISO standards. To learn more about HRCI and HRSI, visit www.hrci.org or www.hrsi.org.

