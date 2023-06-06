springbig Launches Loyalty Integration with Cova

The two-way integration allows consumers to access their rewards and loyalty benefits at their convenience

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, today introduced a new integration with Cova , an award-winning cannabis retail platform, which opens springbig up to over 2,000 dispensary locations across the U.S. and Canada.



Cova and springbig have developed an innovative integration that allows consumers to engage with the rewards program at their convenience. Consumers have the option to redeem offers and rewards through their smartphones or with retail staff at checkout. The integration empowers dispensary employees to enroll customers into the loyalty program and redeem springbig rewards at checkout. Additionally, Cova and springbig's collaboration eliminates the possibility of fraud and eradicates the need for manual points reconciliation. Overall, the integration gamifies the loyalty program and brings it into consumers' smartphones while syncing their points and rewards with Cova's point of sale.

"We are thrilled to partner with a purposeful cannabis innovator like Cova," said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. "Together, we have developed an integration that will add a layer of convenience to the checkout process while keeping customers engaged with their favorite dispensaries. This integration is another example of our unparalleled effort to meet consumers where they are and offer the best customer experience possible."

Cova is a flexible cannabis retail platform that allows dispensaries to broaden their reach and enhance their business. Their award-winning dispensary software streamlines, simplifies the complex and elevates the overall cannabis retail experience. Keeping pace with changing regulations and customer expectations, Cova is committed to shaping the next generation of cannabis retail.

“The two-way integration between Cova and Springbig is a game-changer,” said Gary Cohen, CEO of Cova. “It is beneficial to our mutual dispensary clients, their customers, and our companies. The ability to showcase the best rewards for each customer and redeem them quickly from Cova POS provides the cannabis buyer with a seamless experience. The usability of the combined systems is simply unparalleled in the cannabis space.”

For more information regarding springbig's latest integration efforts, please visit https://springbig.com/ .

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

About Cova

Cova software is purpose-built for cannabis retail. The award-winning Cova Point of Sale (POS) is the most recognized in the industry, powering more than 2,000 dispensary locations and helping entrepreneurs across North America simplify compliance and streamline the path to cannabis retail success. Offering industry-leading reliability—with unmatched 100% uptime every 4/20—Cova is backed by highly-praised implementation service and ongoing support. Constantly evolving to stay one step ahead of regulatory changes and help retailers stay compliant and competitive, Cova’s software suite—eCommerce, POS, payments, inventory management, and advanced analytics—is easy to use and built to support sustainable growth.