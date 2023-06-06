OPMC WELCOMES NEW CABINET SECRETARY

The Senior Executive Management and Staff of the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet welcomed the new Secretary to Cabinet Mr. Nego Sisiolo on his appointment to the post.

Mr Sisiolo replaced former Cabinet Secretary Mr James Remobatu who retired and farewelled early this year.

Sisiolo was the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Public Service prior to taking up his new role on Friday 2 June.

Sisiolo hails from Baniata Village in Rendova, Western Province. He was born and raised in a missionary family and was married to a woman from Langalanga, Malaita Province.

He holds an Undergraduate degree in public administration & marine affairs from the USP, Fiji and a Postgraduate diploma in business & administration from Massey University, New Zealand. He also holds a Masters in Management (specialization in human resource management) from Massey University.

His professional carrier spans back as a lecturer in management & administration at the then SICHE School of finance and administration. He also attended the PLP (Pacific Leadership Program (SI Country representative stationed in Honiara). The PLP is a regional NGO based in Suva with various country representatives in the region.

He was also a former URS Australian Pty Ltd human resource management (HRM) technical adviser to the SIG-Public service.

His career in the Public Services started as a Chief administrative officer (industrial relations), then promoted to Assistance Secretary (policy reform), then further promoted to Deputy Secretary (governance) and then as Permanent Secretary-MPS for 8 years before assuming the new role as STC.

The Secretary to Cabinet is the head of the Cabinet Secretariat and is the overall supervisor of Permanent Secretaries in the Public Service. The STC supervises all cabinet proceedings and ensures the integrity of Cabinet is maintained and respected at all times. The STC also provide advice to the Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers on matters relating to Cabinet processes.

Upon taking up his new role, Sisiolo said he was humbled by his appointment and looked forward to serve the Cabinet Office to the best of his ability during his term.

