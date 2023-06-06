Nine EOD Operators complete level 3 plus IMAS training in Honiara

Nine Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have graduated with level three plus on International Mine Action Standard (IMAS) on 2 June 2023.

The training was coordinated and facilitated by Australian Defense Force (ADF) with the support from the Australian High Commission in Solomon Islands to boost the EOD capabilities on dealing with unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the country.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Operation (NO) Evelyn Thugea said this is the first unconventional explosive threats (UET) course delivered for the RSIPF and students graduating on IMAS level 3 plus for the first time.

This unconventional explosive threat (UET) training was long and intensive and provided students with the critical skills, knowledge and decision needed to deal with any threat related to explosives or suspected packages. Topics covered include, UET Planning, management of UET operations, working in team, using new equipment’s.

This is another step in the development of the EOD team capability and will be an important asset during some of the upcoming special events and operations. These eager young graduates were certified to EOD IMAS level 3 in the past months.

“The new skills attained will help you to work in the field and response to UXO incidents effectively and efficiently,” Thugea said.

During the graduation ceremony, Australia’s Defence Advisor to Solomon Islands, Colonel Justin Bywater acknowledged the EOD officers who graduated and also thanked the ADF instructors for their time and commitment in providing the training to RSIPF-EOD.

The EOD operators have received their certificates on IMAS level 3 plus during the official graduation ceremony held at Hells Point.

Australia’s Defence Advisor to Solomon Islands, Colonel Justin Bywater acknowledged the EOD officers who graduated

Assistant Commissioner National Operation Evelyn Thugea give her remarks during the graduation ceremony

AC Thugea present IMAS Certificate to EOD operator

//End//

-RSIPF Press