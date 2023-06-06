Sai Life Sciences reaffirms commitment to Sustainability, charts out SDGs to be achieved by FY27

/EIN News/ -- HYDERABAD, India, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the World Environment Day 2023, Sai Life Sciences, a global Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRO-CDMO), announced its renewed Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) charting out the roadmap to achieve specific environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets by the financial year ending March 31, 2027.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences, said, “Our renewed Sustainable Development Goals reflect a coming of age of our Sustainability journey. The learnings and successes from the first edition have shaped our aspiration for this phase and signify a certain boldness that comes with persevering unabated on a chosen path. While Sustainability has always been at the heart of our ethos at Sai Life Sciences, I must thank all our customers and partners for inspiring us raise the bar each day.”

Sai Life Sciences first charted out its SDGs in 2019 with a three-year timeline. During this period, despite rapidly scaling up its operations, the company considerably exceeded its targets in areas such as the utilization of renewable energy, recycling of hazardous waste and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, while making substantial progress in other areas.

Buoyed by the success and learnings from its experience, Sai Life Sciences has outlined the following SDGs to be achieved over a 5-year period, with FY22 as the baseline year:

Reduce specific water consumption by 25%.

Reduce specific greenhouse gas emissions by 30% and replace 70% of our energy requirement with renewable sources.

Reduce specific hazardous waste generation by 10% and recycle 90% of hazardous waste through co-processing and alternate reuse.

Create more opportunities for women and increase the percentage of women employees in the total workforce to 18%.

Advance socio-economic empowerment of women and provide education for 8,000 people from socially and less privileged communities through our CSR programs.

Engage with 100% of critical suppliers in committing to the code of supplier conduct and ethics.

In December 2022, Sai Life Sciences released its third Sustainability Report. The report described the company’s efforts in progressively reducing the knowing-doing gap by proactively addressing sustainability-related material issues.

About Sai Life Sciences:

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CRO-CDMO that works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialisation of complex small molecules. The company has over 2,600 employees across its facilities in India, UK and USA. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. https://www.sailife.com/

For further information, contact:

Sriram Gopalakrishnan

Vice President, Corporate Communication

Sai Life Sciences Limited

Ph: +91 9121295355

sriram.g@sailife.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b87889a4-d2e4-40cb-9c59-065d715ac46b