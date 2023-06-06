Two Important Books in the Field of Interior Architecture from EMU Academic Staff Member Prof. Dr. Kağan Günçe

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Architecture, Department of Interior Architecture academic staff member and Assistant Director of Institute for Graduate Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Kağan Günçe, has contributed to the field of Interior Architecture with two important books. These books address the written documentation and source scarcity related to the relatively new field of Interior Architecture and offer a solution. Supported by the Journal of Interior Design and Academy (INda), the said books have been introduced to the academic world on 19 May, 2023, on the occasion of the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, as the "Interior Architectural Issues" book series.

The books, titled "Interior Architectural Issues – Design, Theory & Philosophy" and "Interior Architectural Issues – Design, History & Education," are pioneering works in the field of Interior Architecture and hold great importance. They include the works of expert researchers in the field, as well as the studies of academicians from the departments of Interior Architecture and Interior Architecture and Environmental Design. Published by Livre de Lyon Publishing House, a French publisher, these books aim to shed light on the field of "Interior Architecture," facilitate new perspectives, and create a platform for discussion.

Prof. Dr. Günçe mentioned that the book titled "Interior Architectural Issues" received 72 valuable book chapter proposals from esteemed academics in response to the call for book chapter submissions. After careful evaluation, 38 pieces of work were selected, and the journey began. Following meticulous evaluations, it was determined that 18 book chapters would be included in the book titled "Interior Architectural Issues – Design, Theory & Philosophy," while 20 book chapters would be included in the book titled "Interior Architectural Issues – Design, History & Education." Prof. Dr. Günçe emphasized the necessity of comprehensively examining and analyzing all aspects of the development of the field of interior architecture, projecting its future, and producing concrete documentation. Prof. Dr. Günçe highlighted that a strong team spirit was formed with the contributing authors and expressed that two successful products have emerged for the field of interior architecture.