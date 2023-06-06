EMU Mathematics Department Academic Staff Member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arran Fernandez Invited to the Heidelberg Laureate Forum Where Only 200 Young Researchers are Selected

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Mathematics academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arran Fernandez has been invited to the Heidelberg Laureate Forum, a prestigious event where thousands of researchers from around the world in the fields of Mathematics and Computer Science apply, and only 200 young researchers who are master’s/PhD students or scholars who have completed their doctorates in the past five years are carefully selected and invited.

During this week-long prestigious event, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fernandez will have the opportunity to meet with some of the most important scientists in the fields of Mathematics and Computer Science. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fernandez will also have the chance to meet laureates who have received prestigious awards equivalent to the Nobel Prize in Mathematics and Computer Science, such as the Abel Prize, ACM A.M. Turing Award, ACM Prize in Computing, Fields Medal, IMU Abacus Medal, and Nevanlinna Prize. Additionally, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fernandez will participate in a special event where only 20 researchers are selected amongst the 200 young researchers, and he will have the opportunity to be interviewed by professional interviewers associated with Heidelberg Laureate Forum about his career and research. The interview of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fernandez will be broadcasted worldwide through the official social media accounts of the Heidelberg Laureate Forum.

The Heidelberg Laureate Forum will feature lectures by renowned scientists. In addition to workshop sessions and discussion panels, various activities will be organized, including visits to universities in the region and opportunities for young researchers to meet each other as well as the award-winning scientists. This is the second time that EMU is being represented in this prestigious event. Previously, Dr. Arzu Ahmadova, a graduate of the EMU Doctorate Program in the 2021-2022 Academic Year Fall Semester, who was supervised by Prof. Dr. Nazım Mahmudov, Head of the Department of Mathematics at EMU, participated in the Heidelberg Laureate Forum held in 2022 as one of the young researchers.