Association for Geographic Information Announces Partnership with British Cartographic Society

London, 06 June 2023 – The UK membership organisation for companies and individuals working in the geospatial sector, the Association for Geographic Information (AGI), and the British Cartographic Society (BCS), one of the world’s leading cartographic societies, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Under the agreement, the two partners will raise awareness and promote membership of each other’s organisation and encourage attendance and participation at in-person and virtual events.

The two organisations acknowledge that this partnership offers much scope for collaboration given that they both play a vital role in supporting the future development of the UK geospatial sector.

Seppe Cassettari, President of the British Cartographic Society, commented, “We are delighted to be working more closely with the AGI to help promote and develop the wider geospatial industry. Our respective interests mean that together we can have a greater leadership role across the UK and beyond.”

Adam Burke, Association for Geographic Information Chair, added, “As the UK's leading independent geospatial industry body, we're proud to be collaborating so closely with other like-minded organisations such as BCS. The shared ethos of working towards a sustainable future with the geospatial community at the heart will lead to increased engagement for both organisations."

The signed MOU and closer working relationship between the two organisations will, it is hoped, boost membership for both organisations and encourage attendance at a range of events. This includes the AGI’s hugely popular annual conference GeoCom, which is taking place on the 5 December 2023 (GeoCom - Association For Geographic Information (agi.org.uk) and BCS’s 60th Anniversary Conference which runs from the 20-21 September (Annual Conference | BCS (cartography.org.uk).

About the Association for Geographic Information

The Association for Geographic Information is an independent and impartial organisation that represents the UK geospatial sector. Working with members and the wider community, the Association successfully influences government policy, delivers the highest quality of education and provides a lead for best practice across the industry. Established in 1990, members of the Association for Geographic Information enjoy unrivalled networking opportunities, a framework to learn new skills and the support to progress professional development.

www.agi.org.uk

About the British Cartographic Society

The British Cartographic Society, a charity established in 1963, is one of the world’s leading cartographic societies. Now in its 60th year, it continues to engage in education, research and publishing, as well as hosting events throughout the year. BCS’s annual awards programme for cartographic excellence is internationally recognised.

The Society’s membership includes both individual and corporate members encompassing cartographic design and publishing, academic research, map curation, education, geodata visualisation and those who simply enjoy maps and mapping.

www.cartography.org.uk



