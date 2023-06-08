Musician Javier Rodriguez to premiere new album “Morpheus” Focused on Insomnia
Javier Rodriguez will be premiering “Morpheus” on the 8th of June, 2023.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pianist and composer Javier Rodriguez in collaboration with Stewart Gilchrist, the East London School of Yoga and Sounds Alchemical will premiere "Morpheus", an immersive sound journey, exploring new ways for music and consciousness to interact, as a potential treatment for sleep disorders such as insomnia. Characterized by both nocturnal and diurnal symptoms, insomnia is one of the most common health issues of our time.
With the focus of “Morpheus” being the efficacy of music as a therapy for insomnia, the 90-minute session combines various sonic techniques to aid sleep by helping the audience feel relaxed and at ease.
The selected venue for the premiere will be the National Opera Studio (London), the UK's leading opera training facility that has been designed with special attention to acoustic requirements and to how the building might impact the soundstage.
The slow-paced movements of the piano and other instruments that come in and out of the performance, including Crystal Tones singing bowls, voice, water, and more, invite the audience to experience different sensations in their minds and bodies.
Get ready to lay down and close your eyes for the next 90 minutes. The journey will begin soon.
To learn more, visit:
Website: https://javierrodriguez.org
Email: info@javierrodriguez.org
Javier Rodriguez
javierrodriguez.org
info@javierrodriguez.org