Biggest Climate Change Consulting Service Provider By market share: Financial Data, Growth and future development

Climate Change Consulting Market was valued at US$ 6.84 Billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 10.08 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% .

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The climate change consulting market refers to the industry that provides advisory services to organizations, governments, and other stakeholders on addressing climate change challenges, implementing sustainable practices, and managing climate-related risks and opportunities. The market encompasses a wide range of services, including climate risk assessment, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, sustainability strategy development, renewable energy integration, and climate policy analysis.

Biggest Climate Change Consulting service provider by market share:

Rank Company Market Share (%)

1 EY 12.6%

2 McKinsey & Company 11.4%

3 Boston Consulting Group (BCG) 9.8%

4 KPMG 8.2%

5 Deloitte 7.6%

6 Arup 5.7%

7 Ramboll 4.8%

8 ClimateWorks Foundation 3.9%

9 World Resources Institute (WRI) 3.5%

10 Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) 3.2%

Top 10 Leading Companies

◘ McKinsey & Company:

Company Overview: McKinsey & Company is a global management consulting firm known for providing a wide range of services, including climate change consulting. They assist clients in developing strategies to address climate-related challenges and capitalize on opportunities in a low-carbon economy.

◘ PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC):

◘ Company Overview: PwC is a leading global professional services firm offering a wide range of services, including climate change consulting. They help clients integrate sustainability into their business strategies and navigate the complex landscape of climate-related risks and opportunities.

◘ Deloitte:

Company Overview: Deloitte is a global professional services firm known for its wide range of offerings, including climate change consulting. They help organizations navigate the complexities of sustainability, climate risk, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) issues.

◘ KPMG:

Company Overview: KPMG is a global professional services firm offering a range of services, including climate change consulting. They help clients integrate sustainability and climate considerations into their business strategies, operations, and reporting.

◘ EY (Ernst & Young):

Company Overview: EY is a global professional services firm providing a wide range of services, including climate change and sustainability consulting. They assist organizations in embedding sustainability and climate considerations into their strategies and operations.

◘ Boston Consulting Group (BCG):

Company Overview: BCG is a global management consulting firm known for its expertise in strategy, operations, and transformation. They provide climate change consulting services, helping organizations navigate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

◘ Accenture:

Company Overview: Accenture is a global professional services firm providing a wide range of services, including climate change and sustainability consulting. They help organizations integrate sustainability and climate considerations into their strategies and operations.

◘ ICF International:

Company Overview: ICF International is a consulting firm specializing in climate change and environmental sustainability. They offer services to public and private sector clients, helping them address climate-related challenges and implement sustainable practices.

◘ AECOM:

Company Overview: AECOM is a global infrastructure consulting firm offering a range of services, including climate change and sustainability consulting. They assist clients in developing climate change resilience strategies and implementing sustainable solutions.

◘ ERM (Environmental Resources Management):

Company Overview: ERM is a global sustainability consulting firm providing a range of services, including climate change and environmental management. They help organizations address climate-related challenges and implement sustainable practices.

Here are some of the most common queries:

◘ How can we reduce our carbon emissions?

◘ How can we adapt to the impacts of climate change?

◘ How can we develop a sustainable strategy?