Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 6000 Block of Clay Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in the 6000 block of Clay Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:37 am, the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired towards the victims. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and the video below: https://bit.ly/45P9N28

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.