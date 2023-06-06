Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in the 1400 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:35 pm, First District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim, inside of an establishment. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.