The delegation of Turkmenistan led by Deputy Prime Minister M.Mammedova is on a working visit to Italy

06/06/2023

In order to implement the agreements reached between the leadership of the two countries in the field of cultural and humanitarian relations, the delegation headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan M.Mammedova is on a working visit to Rome on June 4-7, 2023.

In the frameworks of the visit, on June 5, in the building of the Ministry of Culture of Italy, Deputy Prime Minister M.Mammedova met with the Minister of Culture of the Italian Republic, Gennaro Sangiuliano.

During the meeting, issues of the development of cultural and humanitarian relations between Turkmenistan and Italy were discussed, including practical steps to hold an exhibition of unique artifacts of Turkmenistan in Italy.

In the context of the wide celebration in Turkmenistan in 2024 of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi, attention was paid to organizing joint events dedicated to this significant date.

Along with this, the plans of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Italy regarding the presentation of a collection of poems by the classic poet Magtymguly Fragi, translated into Italian for the first time, were announced.

The purpose of the visit of the Turkmen delegation is to promote the values of Turkmen culture in the international community, organize exhibitions of unique historical, archaeological and ethnographic exhibits.