Meeting of Co-Chairs of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian Commission on Economic Cooperation

06/06/2023

On June 5, 2023, a meeting of the Co-Chairs of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Tbilisi.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the high level of bilateral relations and defined guidelines for the further development of multifaceted interaction between the two countries

Chairman of the Turkmen part of the Commission, Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations B. Gochmollayev and Chairman of the Georgian part of the Commission, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia L. Davitashvili considered possibilities of expanding trade and economic relations, investment cooperation, further implementation of joint projects on development of transport, logistics and energy infrastructure.

The need for further practical cooperation in the fields of science, education, sports and tourism was also emphasized.

On June 5-6, 2023, the fourth meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian Commission on Economic Cooperation is being held in Tbilisi.

