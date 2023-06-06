Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 7600 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in the 7600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 11:28 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a 2020 Honda Accord with DC tags GK3397. The suspects and suspects’ vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below.