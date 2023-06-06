ChickQueen Continues Its Conquest: Newest Location to Hatch in Scarborough!

/EIN News/ -- SCARBOROUGH, Ontario, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The chicken royalty, ChickQueen, is expanding its kingdom once again, bringing the divine taste of its highly coveted Tandoori sandwiches and an entire range of palate-pleasing delicacies to the vibrant community of Scarborough! The grand opening is scheduled for 11:00 am on June 9th, located at 1291 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough. This will be the second grand opening for ChickQueen this year, but it's only a taste of what's yet to come!



Building on the incredible success of its earlier openings, ChickQueen’s latest debut promises to be nothing short of extraordinary. Customers are known to form lines at the break of dawn, testament to the insatiable appetite for ChickQueen's offerings.

To celebrate this grand event, the first 100 early bird customers will have a chance to sink their teeth into the famed Tandoori sandwich – absolutely free! This is an opportunity to savor the sandwich that has been causing quite a stir across the nation, a gift from ChickQueen to its loyal followers.

But the fun doesn't stop there. Throughout the grand opening day, there will be an array of exciting activities to partake in, tantalizing deals to feast on, and giveaways to make the experience even more memorable. Whether you're a fan of ChickQueen’s classic items or eager to explore its latest creations, there is something for everyone.

ChickQueen continues its commitment to excellence in taste, service, and community involvement. Each new location is not just a restaurant opening; it's a celebration of food and community.

The grand unveiling of ChickQueen's newest location is expected to cause quite a flurry, not just in Scarborough but throughout the GTA. Be part of the experience that many are already talking about – The ChickQueen Phenomenon!

Save the date! June 9th, 2023. The ChickQueen crowns Scarborough!

For more information, visit www.chickqueen.com or follow ChickQueen on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for updates.

About ChickQueen:

ChickQueen is a fast-growing, highly popular fast food chain known for its unique blend of classic and exotic flavors. Since its inception, ChickQueen has revolutionized the fast food scene and set a new standard for taste and customer service. As a brand that always prioritizes customer satisfaction, ChickQueen is continually expanding, delighting food lovers across the nation with its outstanding offerings.

Contact: info@chickqueen.ca