Senate Resolution 126 Printer's Number 829
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 829
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
126
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, CULVER, DILLON, SCHWANK
AND DUSH, JUNE 5, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 5, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the importance of conservation and protection of the
milkweed plant to aid in the repopulation of the monarch
butterfly and other pollinator species.
WHEREAS, The monarch butterfly, which relies solely on the
milkweed plant, is an important pollinator; and
WHEREAS, The monarch butterfly population has decreased by
more than 80% since the 1990s, most prominently due to habitat
loss; and
WHEREAS, As of 2023, the monarch butterfly is an endangered
species but there is nothing protecting the milkweed plant, the
only host plant of the monarch butterfly; and
WHEREAS, The breeding habitat for the monarch butterfly has
declined due to the loss of the milkweed plant caused by
herbicide spraying, mowing and land development; and
WHEREAS, In 2023, the monarch butterfly has reached a new
low, falling below the predicted extinction threshold with a
population of approximately 335,000; and
WHEREAS, Conservation of the milkweed plant will not only aid
