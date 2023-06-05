Senate Resolution 126 Printer's Number 829

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 829

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the importance of conservation and protection of the

milkweed plant to aid in the repopulation of the monarch

butterfly and other pollinator species.

WHEREAS, The monarch butterfly, which relies solely on the

milkweed plant, is an important pollinator; and

WHEREAS, The monarch butterfly population has decreased by

more than 80% since the 1990s, most prominently due to habitat

loss; and

WHEREAS, As of 2023, the monarch butterfly is an endangered

species but there is nothing protecting the milkweed plant, the

only host plant of the monarch butterfly; and

WHEREAS, The breeding habitat for the monarch butterfly has

declined due to the loss of the milkweed plant caused by

herbicide spraying, mowing and land development; and

WHEREAS, In 2023, the monarch butterfly has reached a new

low, falling below the predicted extinction threshold with a

population of approximately 335,000; and

WHEREAS, Conservation of the milkweed plant will not only aid

