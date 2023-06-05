Senate Resolution 127 Printer's Number 830
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 830
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
127
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY,
HUGHES, FONTANA AND BREWSTER, JUNE 5, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 5, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of June 5 through 11, 2023, as "Disability
Pride Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, All people, including those with disabilities,
should be guaranteed the right to receive a quality education,
to be productive members of our workforce, to raise families, to
exert control and choice over their own lives and to have equal
opportunity to access and participate in all facets of life; and
WHEREAS, Having a disability should be seen as a natural part
of human diversity; and
WHEREAS, Many people with disabilities share a cultural
experience and history; and
WHEREAS, More than 30 years ago, the Americans with
Disabilities Act of 1990 was signed into law, ending
discrimination against and providing equal opportunity for
persons with disabilities in employment, education, government
services, public accommodations, commercial facilities and
transportation; and
WHEREAS, In spite of the Americans with Disabilities Act of
