Senate Bill 750 Printer's Number 827
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 827
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
750
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, ARGALL, AUMENT, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA,
BREWSTER, CULVER, FONTANA, MILLER AND SANTARSIERO,
JUNE 5, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 5, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in high schools, providing for filing
of Free Application for Federal Student Aid as graduation
requirement.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1617. Filing of Free Application for Federal Student
Aid as Graduation Requirement.--Beginning with the 2024-2025
school year, in addition to any other requirement under law as a
prerequisite to receiving a high school diploma from a public
high school, the parent or guardian of each student or, if a
student is at least 18 years of age or legally emancipated, the
student must comply with either of the following:
(1) File a Free Application for Federal Student Aid with the
