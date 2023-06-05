Senate Bill 750 Printer's Number 827

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 827

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

750

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, ARGALL, AUMENT, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA,

BREWSTER, CULVER, FONTANA, MILLER AND SANTARSIERO,

JUNE 5, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 5, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in high schools, providing for filing

of Free Application for Federal Student Aid as graduation

requirement.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1617. Filing of Free Application for Federal Student

Aid as Graduation Requirement.--Beginning with the 2024-2025

school year, in addition to any other requirement under law as a

prerequisite to receiving a high school diploma from a public

high school, the parent or guardian of each student or, if a

student is at least 18 years of age or legally emancipated, the

student must comply with either of the following:

(1) File a Free Application for Federal Student Aid with the

