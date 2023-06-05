Senate Resolution 128 Printer's Number 831
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 831
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
128
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, DiSANTO AND BREWSTER, JUNE 5, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 5, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the 25th anniversary of Harrisburg Young
Professionals and congratulating its board, leadership and
members for reaching the anniversary milestone.
WHEREAS, Young professionals make up the future of this
Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Young professionals contribute to a thriving
community and economy; and
WHEREAS, Civic organizations that foster social and
professional engagement contribute to the betterment of
individuals in those organizations; and
WHEREAS, Harrisburg Young Professionals was founded in 1998
for the purpose of encouraging growth among young professionals;
and
WHEREAS, Harrisburg Young Professionals serves as a catalyst
to make Harrisburg and the surrounding area a better place to
live, work, play and raise a family; and
WHEREAS, Harrisburg Young Professionals celebrates its 25th
anniversary in 2023; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the 25th anniversary of
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19