Senate Resolution 128 Printer's Number 831

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 831

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

128

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, DiSANTO AND BREWSTER, JUNE 5, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 5, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the 25th anniversary of Harrisburg Young

Professionals and congratulating its board, leadership and

members for reaching the anniversary milestone.

WHEREAS, Young professionals make up the future of this

Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Young professionals contribute to a thriving

community and economy; and

WHEREAS, Civic organizations that foster social and

professional engagement contribute to the betterment of

individuals in those organizations; and

WHEREAS, Harrisburg Young Professionals was founded in 1998

for the purpose of encouraging growth among young professionals;

and

WHEREAS, Harrisburg Young Professionals serves as a catalyst

to make Harrisburg and the surrounding area a better place to

live, work, play and raise a family; and

WHEREAS, Harrisburg Young Professionals celebrates its 25th

anniversary in 2023; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the 25th anniversary of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

