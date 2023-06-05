Senate Resolution 129 Printer's Number 832

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 832

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

129

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, HUGHES, FONTANA, MARTIN, BROWN AND FARRY,

JUNE 5, 2023

JUNE 5, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of June 2023 as "National Homeownership

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Homeownership is a centerpiece of the American

dream; and

WHEREAS, Homeownership is a catalyst for building wealth for

individuals from all walks of life; and

WHEREAS, In the last decade homeowners saw their overall debt

drop by 21%; and

WHEREAS, Children of homeowners tend to have higher levels of

achievement in mathematics and reading, fewer behavioral

problems and 19% higher graduation rates; and

WHEREAS, Homeowners are more likely to participate in all

elections; and

WHEREAS, For many, purchasing a home is the largest financial

transaction in which they may participate; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania REALTORS® are trusted community

builders resulting in 75% of Pennsylvanians relying on them for

purchasing a home; and

