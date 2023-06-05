Senate Resolution 129 Printer's Number 832
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 832
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
129
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, HUGHES, FONTANA, MARTIN, BROWN AND FARRY,
JUNE 5, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 5, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of June 2023 as "National Homeownership
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Homeownership is a centerpiece of the American
dream; and
WHEREAS, Homeownership is a catalyst for building wealth for
individuals from all walks of life; and
WHEREAS, In the last decade homeowners saw their overall debt
drop by 21%; and
WHEREAS, Children of homeowners tend to have higher levels of
achievement in mathematics and reading, fewer behavioral
problems and 19% higher graduation rates; and
WHEREAS, Homeowners are more likely to participate in all
elections; and
WHEREAS, For many, purchasing a home is the largest financial
transaction in which they may participate; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania REALTORS® are trusted community
builders resulting in 75% of Pennsylvanians relying on them for
purchasing a home; and
