Meeting with members of the Board of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea

TAJIKISTAN, June 5 - On June 5, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the members of the Board of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

At the beginning of his speech, the Leader of the Nation greeted the participants of the meeting and congratulated the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea on the 30th anniversary.

It was noted that over the past period, the Fund has clearly demonstrated its relevance as an association designed to solve a complex set of problems, both environmental and socio-economic. Also, in the practical activities of the Fund, water issues and many environmental and socio-economic problems of our region were resolved.

It was emphasized that during its chairmanship in the Fund, Tajikistan is making every effort to further enhance its image and strengthen regional cooperation within its framework.

The head of state noted the important role of the Board in the development of interstate relations and stressed the importance of the decisions taken by the Board to strengthen cooperation between the countries of the region in solving urgent problems of water management and environmental problems.

It should be noted that within the framework of the meetings of the Board of the Fund, the fourth program of the Aral Sea basin and the regional environmental program for sustainable development of Central Asia were adopted.

The meeting also highlighted the issue of intensifying work with contributors and development partners who are interested in the Fund.

It was emphasized that the Fund took an active part in the historic United Nations Water Conference in March of this year.

As is known, cooperation in the field of water and energy resources is also under the constant attention of the heads of state of the region.

In this regard, in his speech, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, gave recommendations and shared his thoughts on the global efforts and initiatives of Tajikistan to address problems related to water, climate and glacier conservation, including the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution declaring 2025 the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation, an increase in the population of the region, the impact of external factors on the economies of countries, the efficient use of water resources and other issues related to water and climate.

It was proposed to strengthen cooperation in the use of water resources, especially in the field of agriculture, the introduction of water-saving technologies and irrigation methods, as well as coordination and interaction in this direction.

The world is currently facing new threats that, along with climate change and other natural disasters, complicate the current situation in the region. This requires more than ever the unity and joint struggle against these threats and dangers on the part of the countries of the region.

In conclusion, confidence was expressed that the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, which will be held on September 14-15, 2023 in Dushanbe, will make a significant contribution to the cohesion towards the solution of water-related issues and integration of the countries of the region to strengthen the role of the Fund in this process.