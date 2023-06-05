Senate Bill 262 Printer's Number 833
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 225
PRINTER'S NO. 833
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
262
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, COLLETT, DILLON, FONTANA, FLYNN,
HUGHES, BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO,
COMITTA, COSTA, L. WILLIAMS, KEARNEY, SAVAL, MUTH, STREET AND
KANE, JANUARY 31, 2023
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 5, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 9, 2018 (P.L.118, No.24), entitled "An
act establishing the Maternal Mortality Review Committee and
providing for its powers and duties; providing for duties of
the Department of Health; and imposing a penalty," further
providing for maternal mortality review committee, AND for
purpose and duties of committee and for confidentiality and
protection of collected data, proceedings and activities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4 of the act of May 9, 2018 (P.L.118,
No.24), known as the Maternal Mortality Review Act, is amended
by adding a subsection to read:
Section 4. Maternal Mortality Review Committee.
* * *
(i) Severe maternal morbidity data.--The department shall
annually publish severe maternal morbidity data using
hospitalization discharge data obtained from the Pennsylvania
Health Care Cost Containment Council. THIS DATA ALSO SHALL BE
INCLUDED IN THE REPORT SUBMITTED BY THE COMMITTEE UNDER SECTION
