Senate Bill 262 Printer's Number 833

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 225

PRINTER'S NO. 833

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

262

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, COLLETT, DILLON, FONTANA, FLYNN,

HUGHES, BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO,

COMITTA, COSTA, L. WILLIAMS, KEARNEY, SAVAL, MUTH, STREET AND

KANE, JANUARY 31, 2023

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 5, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 9, 2018 (P.L.118, No.24), entitled "An

act establishing the Maternal Mortality Review Committee and

providing for its powers and duties; providing for duties of

the Department of Health; and imposing a penalty," further

providing for maternal mortality review committee, AND for

purpose and duties of committee and for confidentiality and

protection of collected data, proceedings and activities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4 of the act of May 9, 2018 (P.L.118,

No.24), known as the Maternal Mortality Review Act, is amended

by adding a subsection to read:

Section 4. Maternal Mortality Review Committee.

* * *

(i) Severe maternal morbidity data.--The department shall

annually publish severe maternal morbidity data using

hospitalization discharge data obtained from the Pennsylvania

Health Care Cost Containment Council. THIS DATA ALSO SHALL BE

INCLUDED IN THE REPORT SUBMITTED BY THE COMMITTEE UNDER SECTION

<--

<--

<--

