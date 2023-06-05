Senate Bill 770 Printer's Number 828

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 828

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

770

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, LANGERHOLC,

ARGALL, MARTIN, DUSH AND COSTA, JUNE 5, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 5, 2023

AN ACT

Designating a portion of Pennsylvania Route 143 in Lynn

Township, Lehigh County, from the intersection of

Pennsylvania Route 309 to the border of Berks County, as

Heroes Highway, in honor of fallen firefighter Marvin Gruber

and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Heroes Highway.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) Firefighter Marvin Gruber and Assistant Fire Chief

Zachary Paris belonged to the Community Fire Company of New

Tripoli, in Lynn Township, Lehigh County, and served as

volunteer firefighters.

(2) Firefighter Gruber and Assistant Fire Chief Paris

were among scores of firefighters called to a house fire on

December 7, 2022.

(3) Firefighter Gruber and Assistant Fire Chief Paris

were trapped in the blaze and tragically lost their lives in

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19