Senate Bill 770 Printer's Number 828
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 828
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
770
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, LANGERHOLC,
ARGALL, MARTIN, DUSH AND COSTA, JUNE 5, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 5, 2023
AN ACT
Designating a portion of Pennsylvania Route 143 in Lynn
Township, Lehigh County, from the intersection of
Pennsylvania Route 309 to the border of Berks County, as
Heroes Highway, in honor of fallen firefighter Marvin Gruber
and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Heroes Highway.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) Firefighter Marvin Gruber and Assistant Fire Chief
Zachary Paris belonged to the Community Fire Company of New
Tripoli, in Lynn Township, Lehigh County, and served as
volunteer firefighters.
(2) Firefighter Gruber and Assistant Fire Chief Paris
were among scores of firefighters called to a house fire on
December 7, 2022.
(3) Firefighter Gruber and Assistant Fire Chief Paris
were trapped in the blaze and tragically lost their lives in
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19