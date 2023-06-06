Ceramic Tiles Market to Rise from USD 482.65 billion in 2023 to USD 720.28 billion by 2030, at a rate of 6.90% Between 2023 and 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Ceramic Tiles Market Research Report Information By Raw Material (Feldspar, Kaolin, Bentonite, and Silica Sand), By Product (Ceramic Tiles, Floor Tiles, and Others), By Application (Residential and Commercial), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

According to a Comprehensive Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Ceramic Tiles Market Information by Raw Material, Product, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the ceramic tiles market will soar from USD 482.65 billion in 2023 to USD 720.28 billion, at a rate of 6.90% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Synopsis

The durability and crack resistance of ceramic tiles makes them a popular choice for usage in both home and commercial construction. Protective coatings for ceramic tile are incredibly water-resistant, stain resistant, and cleanable. Ceramic tiles still have their glazing, which protects against dust. Ceramic tiles can be used on floors, walls, and in the interiors of both homes and businesses. Additionally, they are used in homes, eateries, workplaces, and stores as kitchen flooring and bathroom wall surfaces. They cost a fair amount, are inexpensive, and are simple to install, clean, and maintain.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The renowned firms in the ceramic tiles industry are

Mohawk Industries (US)



STN Ceramica (Spain)



Siam Cement Group (Thailand)



Grupo Fragnani (Brazil)



Grupo Lamosa (Mexico)



Pamesa Ceramica (Spain)



RAK Ceramics (UAE)



Ceramica Carmelo Fior (Brazil)



Kajaria Ceramics (India)



Grupo Cedasa (Brazil)



Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030 USD 720.28 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.90% (2023-2030) Base Year 2022 Market Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2018 - 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics Increased demand for environmental-friendly feedstocks across industries





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Thanks to a rising need for single-family home construction and strengthening residential replacement in the nation, it is anticipated that the market for ceramic tiles would grow faster than expected throughout the projected period. The U.S. Green Building Council's regulations and other comparable laws have made it mandatory to employ eco-friendly building materials, which has helped the business flourish.

Ceramic tiles are becoming more popular in flooring and walling applications because they are strong, rigid, and environmentally friendly materials that meet green building criteria. Due to their large variety of commercially available colours, sizes, and textures, these products are increasingly popular for use in high-end flooring applications.

A surging trend in digital inkjet printing technology for tile decorating is being seen in the ceramic tile production business. The prevalence of the aforementioned technology in the market is additionally anticipated to increase during the projected period due to major developments in print head design and ink composition.

A number of service providers, including design studios that help in creating new graphics for the manufacturing of more visually pleasing tiles, are integrating with key competitors in the market. It also comprises the providers of end-line processing, which involves cutting, grinding, and lapping the finished product.

Market Restraints:

In moist locations like bathrooms and showers, ceramic tiles can be a target for moldy grout lines. Lack of ventilation can result in an environment that is ripe for the growth of germs, with oils and soap residue serving as the ideal food supply. These drawbacks have the potential to somewhat stifle market expansion by reducing product demand.

COVID 19 Analysis

The novel coronavirus has rapidly spread over a number of nations and regions, having a profound effect on both individual lives and the community as a whole. It started as a human health catastrophe and now poses a serious threat to international trade, the economy, and the financial system. Due to the ongoing lockdown in important international countries, the COVID-19 epidemic has stopped the manufacture of numerous items in the ceramic tile industry. Key market participants in ceramic tiles can only sustain a total lockdown for a short time before having to change their investment strategies. Furthermore, a COVID-19 vaccine has been made available for purchase, therefore it is anticipated that the number of cases will quickly decline.



Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

Feldspar, kaolin, bentonite, and silica sand are included in the market segmentation for ceramic tiles, with respect to raw materials. By accounting for roughly 35–38% of the Ceramic Tiles market's revenue in 2022, the silica sand sector held the lion's share of the market. This is mostly due to the growing use of silica sand in ceramic tile manufacturing. Due to its consistent purity, good thermal shock resistance, and exact composition, silica sand is utilized to make tiles. Feldspar and kaolin are two other materials that are predicted to expand with a sizable CAGR throughout the forecast period since they have high plasticity and are employed as benchmark raw materials in the production of ceramic tiles.

By Product

Ceramic tiles, floor tiles, and other products are included in the market segmentation for ceramic tiles. The market's dominant segment in 2022 was floor tiles, and during the forecast period of 2022–2030, it is anticipated to increase at a quicker rate. The rise in construction projects and the need for floor tiles in a variety of patterns, textures, and colors are to blame for this. Additionally, rising home remodeling costs, the introduction of simple tiles, and rising home renovation spending are some of the aspects that favorably affect the growth of the ceramic tile market.

By Application

Residential and commercial applications of ceramic tiles have been listed in the market study. In 2022, the commercial sector dominated the market. One of the main driving forces behind the expansion of the commercial segment is an increase in product demand brought on by the construction of office buildings, retail malls, hotels, and other utility areas around the world. During the forecast period, 2022-2030, it is expected that the residential category will increase more quickly than any other. During the projection period, it is anticipated that increasing disposable income and rising spending on house renovation and remodeling will propel this segment's growth.



Regional Insights

The market for ceramic tiles in Asia Pacific, which touched USD 1.8 billion in 2022, will acquire a substantial CAGR during the study period. The market for ceramic tiles in this region has grown as a result of a number of factors, including an increase in remodeling and remodeling projects during the past few years. It has been predicted that the discretionary income and rise in dual-income households in this Region will continue to be trends in the years to come. Additionally, in 2022, the China Ceramic Tiles market had the greatest market share. The market for ceramic tiles in India is anticipated to expand the fastest in the region.

In view of expanding house remodeling activity and increased construction activity in this region, the North American ceramic tile industry is currently ranked second. Since the United States would rank sixth in terms of ceramic tile consumption in 2020, it had the greatest market share and will also have the quickest CAGR in the next years.

The growing demand for the product in the residential and commercial sectors as a result of the expanding requirement to upgrade current infrastructure benefits the European market. The market for ceramic tiles in Germany had the biggest market share, and the ceramic tile market in the UK had the quickest rate of growth in the European region.

