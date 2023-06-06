Vietjet pampers passengers on June 6 with one million 90% off tickets

VIETNAM, June 6 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet has launched a great promotion with tickets on sale by up to 90 per cent, which applying to all domestic and international flight networks on Double day 6/6 (June 6).

During the day, passengers can apply the promotional codes SUMMER66 when booking tickets to enjoy super discounted tickets (excluding taxes and fees). The flight period is applied from August 10 to March 31, 2024.

Together with the attractive double day promotion, passengers get an extra E-Voucher VNĐ100,000 at https://evoucher.vietjetair.com, accumulating bonus SkyPoints on each flight to redeem vouchers of Vietjet and services from 250 favourite brands of dining, resort and shopping in Việt Nam via SkyJoy mobile app or https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com/. — VNS