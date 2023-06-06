PHILIPPINES, June 6 - Press Release

June 6, 2023 Villar: A toast to the gains of Bureau of Soil Sen. Cynthia Villar acknowledged the significant role of Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM) in enhanced crop productivity and farmers' income. Speaking during the 72nd founding anniversary of BSWM, Villar noted that the bureau has been engaged in the sustainable use and management of soil resources. "It's efforts have contributed to the enhancement of agricultural productivity through soil conservation and sustainable agricultural land management, soil resources assessment and mapping, agricultural water resources management, analytical services, and soil and water resources research and development," related Villar during the event," said Villar. The founding anniversary celebration which was also led by Cong. Adolph Edward "Eddiebong" Plaza of Agusan del Sur, Senior Usec. Domingo Panganiban and BSWM Director Dr. Gina Nilo has for its theme "Nurturing Soil and Water Resources through Digital Innovation." "It is with great pleasure and pride that we commemorate the anniversary of this remarkable institution, which has been at the forefront of our National Soil Health Program," she said. She noted that bureau has helped build a more resilient and environmentally conscious agricultural sector. "It provides technical assistance to Filipino farmers through appropriate soil resources management to maintain soil productivity and farm profitability and consequently boost the rural economy, enhance global competitiveness of local produce, and improve the quality of our soil and water, also said the chairperson of the Senate committee on agriculture and food. Since 2015, Villar said BDWM has been her partner in distributing composting facilities nationwide. "BSWM trains with us in Las Piñas because we have 89 composting machines that are barangay based." Due to this, she always makes sure BSWM has the budget and "we request the DA National Organic Program and High Value Crops to allocate funds. " Over the years, she related that the BSWM has adapted to the evolving challenges faced by the agriculture sector. However, it has embraced technological advancements, incorporated scientific research, and collaborated with various stakeholders to address emerging issues such as climate change, land degradation, and soil and water pollution. This adaptability and forward-thinking approach have allowed the Bureau to remain relevant and effective in its mission. Villar: Pagpupugay sa mga nagawa ng Bureau of Soil Pinuri ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang mahalagang papel ng Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM) sa pagpapabuti sa crop productivity at kita ng mga magsasaka. Sa kanyang pananalita sa 72nd founding anniversary ng BSWM, kinilala ni Villar ang bureau sa sustainable na paggamit at pangangasiwa sa soil resources. "It's efforts have contributed to the enhancement of agricultural productivity through soil conservation and sustainable agricultural land management, soil resources assessment and mapping, agricultural water resources management, analytical services, and soil and water resources research and development," related Villar during the event," ani Villar. May temang "Nurturing Soil and Water Resources through Digital Innovation" ang pagdiriwang na pinangunahan din nina Cong. Adolph Edward "Eddiebong" Plaza of Agusan del Sur , Senior USec. Domingo Panganiban at BSWM Director Dr. Gina Nilo. "It is with great pleasure and pride that we commemorate the anniversary of this remarkable institution, which has been at the forefront of our National Soil Health Program," sabi pa ni Villar. Iginiit niya na malaki ang tulong ng BSWM sa pagkakaroon ng mas resilient at environmentally conscious agricultural sector. "It provides technical assistance to Filipino farmers through appropriate soil resources management to maintain soil productivity and farm profitability and consequently boost the rural economy, enhance global competitiveness of local produce, and improve the quality of our soil and water, " ani ng chairperson ng Senate committee on agriculture and food. Simula 2015, sinabi ni Villar na partner niya ang BSWM sa pamimigay ng composting facilities sa buong kapuluan. "BSWM trains with us in Las Piñas because we have 89 composting machines that are barangay based." Dahil dito, sinisiguro ni Villar na may sapat na pondo ang BSWM at "we request the DA National Organic Program and High Value Crops to allocate funds. " Sa mga nakalipas na taon, sinabi niya na nakasanayan na ng BSWM ang mga hamon sa sektor ng agrikultura. Niyakap nito ang technological advancements, incorporated scientific research at nakiisa sa stakeholders upang tugunan ang mga isyu gaya ng climate change, land degradation, at soil at water pollution. "This adaptability and forward-thinking approach have allowed the Bureau to remain relevant and effective in its mission," dagdag pa ng senador."