Poe on appointment of new health and defense secretaries

PHILIPPINES, June 6 - Press Release
June 6, 2023

Poe on appointment of new health and defense secretaries

We trust that their expertise and experience in their respective fields will help them carry on the gargantuan tasks that lie ahead.

The new Secretaries are crucial in deciding and implementing strategies in addressing the various health issues we are facing and in upholding the country's territorial integrity against various threats.

Focus and commitment on the job coupled with straight and true service will fortify our health and defense sectors and deliver the services our people deserve.

