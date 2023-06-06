PHILIPPINES, June 6 - Press Release

June 6, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE APPOINTMENT OF GILBERTO TEODORO AS PERMANENT DEFENSE CHIEF Having a permanent secretary of the Department of National Defense (DND) is crucial for several reasons. It ensures continuity and stability, expertise, effective coordination, policy implementation, accountability, and representation in defense and security matters. These contribute to the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the defense sector in safeguarding the nation's security. As the third civilian to be appointed as permanent DND chief since 1986, Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro, has the best credentials, not to mention, the experience, to handle the position which deals with complex and long-term security issues, having been designated to the same position in 2007 to 2009. On top of all these, he's a licensed commercial pilot, Air Force reservist and a bar topnotcher. I am optimistic that his experience and expertise in defense matters will ensure informed decision-making and effective management of defense affairs, particularly on security challenges. I'm hoping that outgoing DND Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. will continue to be of service under the present administration as he has proven to be highly capable and dependable even with a wide range of responsibilities. He deserves commendation for his exemplary service and contributions to the country, having played a pivotal role in leading the country's response to the global health crisis.