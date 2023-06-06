CancerVAX CEO Ryan Davies and Raymond Vennare Discuss the Cancer Fighting Role of Universities

University Partnerships: The Secret Weapon in Cancer Therapeutics Innovation

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CancerVAX, Inc., developer of a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Ryan Davies, recently spoke with biotech executive Raymond F. Vennare about the importance of university partnerships in advancing medical therapeutics.



Raymond F. Vennare currently serves as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Predictive Oncology Inc., one of the nation's largest biobanks containing $ 400 million of tumor samples. Mr. Vennare has more than thirty years of experience as an accomplished senior executive, board director and biotechnology entrepreneur. As a seasoned professional who has founded, built and managed multiple companies on behalf of institutional investors, private foundations and research institutions, he has a long history of leading companies that range from bioinformatics, diagnostics and therapeutic drug delivery to FDA-cleared medical devices. Throughout his career, Mr. Vennare has played a key role in the capitalization, development and commercialization of innovative and novel technologies.

During their conversation, Mr. Davies and Mr. Vennare discussed the important role that universities play in the fight to treat cancer. Both executives agreed that university and industry partnerships can be considered a secret weapon in cancer therapeutics innovation.

This Podcast can be viewed at https://youtu.be/JHsQN8AMBbw

For more information about CancerVax, please visit https://www.cancervax.com/.

About Us

CancerVAX, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine to fight cancer using the body’s immune system. Working with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA, we intend to create a Universal Cancer Vaccine that will detect, mark, and destroy only the diseased cells with incredible precision. Like the COVID-19 vaccines that train the body to recognize and destroy the coronavirus, our cancer vaccine will leverage the body’s immune system to destroy cancer cells. As we develop our universal cancer vaccine, we work with UCLA to develop single-disease cancer treatments targeting Ewing sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer primarily affecting children and young adults. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a flu shot.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Press Contact:

CancerVAX, Inc.

Tel: (805) 356-1810

communications@CancerVAX.com