St. Johnsbury Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4004217
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/05/2023 at 2158 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Topsham, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Brigette Elliot
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a physical altercation between numerous individuals at a residence in Topsham, Vermont. Investigation revealed Brigette Elliot committed first degree aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment, and aggravated disorderly conduct. Upon being taken into custody, Elliot resisted arrest. Elliot is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 06/06/2023 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/6/23 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.