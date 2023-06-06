St. Johnsbury Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4004217

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/05/2023 at 2158 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Topsham, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Brigette Elliot

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a physical altercation between numerous individuals at a residence in Topsham, Vermont. Investigation revealed Brigette Elliot committed first degree aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment, and aggravated disorderly conduct. Upon being taken into custody, Elliot resisted arrest. Elliot is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 06/06/2023 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/6/23 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.