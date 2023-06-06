Global Property And Casualty Insurance Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.6 % Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Property And Casualty Insurance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s property and casualty insurance market forecast, the property and casualty insurance market size is predicted to reach a value of $2,466.84 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global property and casualty insurance market is due to the rise in natural disasters. North America region is expected to hold the largest property and casualty insurance market share. Major property and casualty insurance companies include The Allstate Corporation, Axa S.A., Liberty Mutual Group, The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited.

Property And Casualty Insurance Market Segments
● By Coverage: Fire And Theft, House Damage, Floods And Earthquake, Personal Property, Other Coverages
● By Distribution Channel: Brokers, Non-Brokers
● By End-User: Landlord, Homeowners, Renters, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Property and casualty insurance refer to varieties of insurance that aid in protecting individuals and their possessions. Property insurance aids in protecting the possessions, such as house, car, and others. Casualty insurance refers to the policy that protects a person, who is legally accountable for an accident that results in someone else's injuries or property damage.

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Property And Casualty Insurance Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Property And Casualty Insurance Market Size And Growth Rate
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

The Business Research Company

