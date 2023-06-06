Automotive Brake Pads Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Automotive Brake Pads Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Brake Pads Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s automotive brake pads market forecast, the automotive brake pads market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 10.52 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.2 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global automotive brake pads industry is due to the rising demand for electric vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive brake pads market share. Major automotive brake pads companies include ACDelco, Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Allied-Nippon Limited, ATE Bosch Auto Parts, Brakes India Pvt. Ltd.
Automotive Brake Pads Market Segments
● By Material Type: Semi-Metallic, Non-Asbestos Organic (NAO), Low-Metallic, Ceramic
● By Position Type: Front, Front And Rear
● By Vehicle: Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles
● By Sales: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Automotive brake pads refer to a key component of braking system that are especially used in automotive and related applications to provide friction necessary to stop the vehicle. Brake pads are crucial and sensitive parts of the vehicle's braking system.
