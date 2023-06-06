Global Automotive AC Compressor Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automotive AC Compressor Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive AC Compressor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s automotive AC compressor market forecast, the automotive AC compressor market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.26 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global automotive AC compressor industry is due to the increasing automotive production. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive AC compressor market share. Major automotive AC compressor companies include Continental AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Hanon Systems, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Subros Limited, DENSO Corporation.

Automotive AC Compressor Market Segments

● By Compressor: Variable Displacement, Fixed Displacement, Electric Compressor

● By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

● By Drive Type: Electric, Conventional

● By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Replacement

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An automotive AC compressor is a mechanical device that pressurizes and circulates refrigerant in the air conditioning system of a vehicle to cool the interior of the vehicle. It is used to condition the air inside the vehicle from hot to cold and vice versa

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Automotive AC Compressor Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Automotive AC Compressor Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

