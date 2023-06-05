Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,256 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,620 in the last 365 days.

Amir of the State of Qatar arrives in Samarkand

UZBEKISTAN, June 5 - At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on June 5, the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived in Uzbekistan on a state visit.

The President of Uzbekistan met the Amir of Qatar at Samarkand International Airport.

The two countries' national flags were raised, and an honor guard lined up to honor the distinguished guest.

The heads of state rose to the podium. A solemn ceremony was held with the performance of national songs and dances.

The main events of the visit are scheduled for tomorrow. Today, the leaders of the two countries will visit the sights of the ancient city of Samarkand together.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

Amir of the State of Qatar arrives in Samarkand

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more