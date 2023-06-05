Amir of the State of Qatar arrives in Samarkand

UZBEKISTAN, June 5 - At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on June 5, the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived in Uzbekistan on a state visit.

The President of Uzbekistan met the Amir of Qatar at Samarkand International Airport.

The two countries' national flags were raised, and an honor guard lined up to honor the distinguished guest. The heads of state rose to the podium. A solemn ceremony was held with the performance of national songs and dances. The main events of the visit are scheduled for tomorrow. Today, the leaders of the two countries will visit the sights of the ancient city of Samarkand together.

Source: UzA