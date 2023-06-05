The Amir of Qatar gets acquainted with the historical monuments of Samarkand

UZBEKISTAN, June 5 - The Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, accompanied by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, got acquainted with the majestic architectural monuments of the ancient and beautiful city of Samarkand.

The heads of state visited the observatory and museum of Mirzo Ulugbek. The great astronomer and ruler Muhammad Taragay Mirzo Ulugbek made a considerable contribution to the development of science and culture. He built an observatory unique to the Middle Ages, in which he studied celestial bodies accurately. For many years, his “New Astronomical Tables of Kuragoni” served as the leading guide to astronomical science.

During the acquaintance, it was noted that science, culture, and architecture flourished in the era of the Timurids. This period entered the history of Uzbekistan as the second Renaissance. It was emphasized that today many centers for studying Islamic civilization and the heritage of ancestors have been organized in Uzbekistan.

Further, the leaders visited the Afrasiab Museum, whose unique exhibits and wall paintings reveal the three-thousand-year history of the great Samarkand. One of the murals depicts the ceremony of receiving ambassadors by the ruler of Afrasiab, which testifies to the great attention of our ancestors to diplomacy and ties with the peoples of the East that go deep into the past.

The world-famous Registan ensemble is another hallmark of Uzbekistan, reflecting the creative potential of our ancestors. The majestic madrasahs of Mirzo Ulugbek, Sherdor and Tillaqori can impress everyone with their scale and unique architecture.

During the visit, the distinguished guest was told about the history of construction and the features of the ornaments of this building, and the restoration work carried out on the square. The Amir of Qatar got acquainted with the madrasah with sincere delight. The heads of state visited the Eternal City Complex at the International Tourist Center of Samarkand.

Source: UzA