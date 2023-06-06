Natural Gas Pipeline Transport Market Size Expected To Reach $21 Billion By 2027

Natural Gas Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 6, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Natural Gas Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers natural gas pipeline transport market analysis and every facet of the natural gas pipeline transport market research. As per TBRC’s natural gas pipeline transport market forecast, the natural gas pipeline transport market size is predicted to reach a value of $21.27 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.1% through the forecast period.

The increased consumption of natural gas is expected to boost the natural gas pipeline transport market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Saipem S.p.A., Technip Energies N.V., Enterprise Products Partners L.P., Kinder Morgan Inc., Chevron Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Transneft PJSC, Enbridge Inc., Oneok Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

Natural Gas Pipeline Transport Market Segments

1) By Type: Gathering Pipeline, Transportation Pipeline, Distribution Pipeline

2) By Pipeline Component: Transmission Pipes, Compressor Stations, Metering Stations, Valves

3) By Application: Onshore, Offshore

This type of gas pipeline transport refers to an efficient and secure method of transporting natural gas by linking gas producers with gas-consuming consumers. These pipelines are used to transport natural gas from the point of receipt to the point of distribution.

