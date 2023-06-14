Maven Collective Marketing Named Finalist in PRDaily Best Agencies Awards

Maven Collective Marketing PRDaily Best Agencies Awards Badge

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing, a leading B2B SaaS digital marketing agency, has been named as a finalist in the prestigious PRDaily Top Agencies Awards for 2023. Among 45 agencies selected, Maven Collective is one of only four finalists in the Business-to-Business category, attesting to the agency's unique expertise in this sector.

"This recognition is a monumental accomplishment for our team," said Erica Hakonson, Principal of Maven Collective Marketing. "It highlights our dedication and commitment to delivering outstanding results in the B2B digital marketing space."

The PRDaily Top Agencies Awards honors agencies that demonstrate innovation, impact, and tangible results in their respective sectors. The winners will be revealed during the Top Agencies Awards luncheon at the prestigious Yale Club in NYC in June 2023.

This nomination reinforces Maven Collective Marketing's reputation for providing exceptional digital marketing services, including SEO, content marketing, and social media advertising.

ABOUT MAVEN COLLECTIVE MARKETING

Maven Collective Marketing is the leading Marketing Partner for Microsoft Partners. For over a decade, Maven Collective Marketing has yielded award-winning, measurable results for SaaS and software service clients around the globe. The Vancouver-based agency specializes in obtaining measurable digital marketing results, while leveraging the Microsoft Partner ecosystem for greater exposure.

