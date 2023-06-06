Laboratory Testing Services Market Size Expected To Reach $130.03 Billion By 2027

Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Laboratory Testing Services Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s laboratory testing services market forecast, the laboratory testing services market size is predicted to reach a value of $130.03 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global laboratory testing services industry is due to the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest laboratory testing services market share. Major laboratory testing services companies include QIAGEN N.V., Quest Diagnostics Inc., OPKO Health Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc.

Laboratory Testing Services Market Segments

● By Test Type: Clinical Chemistry, Immunology, Cytology, Genetics, Microbiology, Hematology, Other Test Types

● By Application: Bioanalytical And Lab Chemistry Services, Toxicology Testing Services, Cell And Gene Therapy Related Services, Preclinical And Clinical Trial Related Services, Drug Discovery And Development Related Services, Other Applications

● By Service Provider: Stand-Alone Laboratories, Hospital-Based Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Other Service Providers

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.



Laboratory testing services refer to services provided by performing medical procedures or tests in a sterile environment with access to the required equipment, materials, and qualified employees.

